Amphitheater Department of Transportation to host series of pop-up job fairs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Amphitheater Transportation Department will host a series of job fairs at various district schools to give more information to prospective applicants. Right now, the department is hiring bus drivers, as well as other staff, including mechanics and a routing coordinator.
The job fairs are open to everyone interested and no appointments or prior registration is required, according to a news release from the district.
Department representatives will be available from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- May 3: Rio Vista Elementary
- May 4: La Cima Middle
- May 6: Donaldson Elementary
- May 7: Prince Elementary
- May 10: Innovation Academy
- May 11: CDO High School
- May 14: Cross Middle School
Proper COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
