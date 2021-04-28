Applications open for Marana’s PSPRS citizen board

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Marana wants to fill a vacancy on its Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Board. Applications for the citizen board close Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 5 p.m.
The PSPRS Board has a variety of responsibilities that include “determining eligibility for membership, approving retirements, and determining disability and/or survivor benefits for eligible employees,” according to public notice.
Applicants will be reviewed and approved by the town’s mayor and council. Applications are available here and can be submitted online. For more contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 520-382-1960 or the Marana Police Department Administrative Supervisor at 520-382-2042.
