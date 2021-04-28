Arizona reports 881 new cases of COVID-19; 17,305 total deaths

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona reported 881 new cases of COVID-19, and 23 new deaths on Thursday, April 29.
The Arizona Department of Health Services said there have been 17,305 deaths due to COVID-19 across the state since the pandemic began.
Track COVID-19 cases by zip code by clicking HERE.
KOLD News 13 will continue to update and add links to this story throughout the outbreak. Bookmark this page for the newest information available.
- Deaths: 2,391
- Confirmed Cases: 115,107
- Rate: Cases per 100,000 population: 11,018.5
- New Cases: 116
- Total Tests Performed: 1,571,162
- Percentage Testing Positive: 8.5 percent
- Deaths: 17,305
- Confirmed Cases: 861,653
- Rate: Cases per 100,000 population: 11,985.7
- New Cases: 881
- Tests Performed: 9,144,036
- Percentage Testing Positive: 10.4 percent
Below are the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in each county, as of April 29.
- Maricopa County: 536,453
- Pima County: 115,107
- Pinal County: 51,262
- Yuma County: 37,075
- Mohave County: 22,637
- Yavapai County: 18,668
- Coconino County: 17,698
- Navajo County: 16,181
- Cochise County: 11,899
- Apache County: 11,305
- Santa Cruz County: 7,915
- Gila County: 6,877
- Graham County: 5,546
- La Paz County: 2,459
- Greenlee County: 571
More information from the Arizona Department of Health Services can be found HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.