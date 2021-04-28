Border Patrol discovers stash house in Yuma during welfare check

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assisted Yuma County Sheriff’s deputies and Yuma Police officers after they conducted a welfare check at a trailer Tuesday afternoon and discovered it was a stash house.
Border Patrol agents responded to the request for assistance from the law enforcement agencies at the trailer located in the Cottonwood Trailer Park at approximately 3 p.m. YCSO and YPD conducted the welfare check on the trailer following a report of suspicious activity and discovered six suspected migrants inside.
Agents arrested the migrants and transported them to the Yuma Station where they were processed and subsequently returned to Mexico under Title 42.
“The deputies and officers of YCSO and YPD do an incredible job protecting the communities that they live and work in,” Yuma Sector’s Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem said. “Yuma Sector greatly appreciates its partnerships with local law enforcement agencies. The Yuma community understands that border security is national security.”
