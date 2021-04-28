Family of Mark Doe asks for the public’s help in fight for justice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One suspect is in jail and another is still on the run. The two are suspected of killing 52-year-old Mark Doe in a parking garage in downtown Tucson over the weekend. Doe’s family says his senseless killing , has left them heart broken and questioning why.
“He’s going to be missed so much by everybody,” said Cindy Leon, Mark’s girlfriend.
She says mark was the life of the party, his family agrees.
“I remember always coming home from school and I would hear him singing in the shower,” said Jayla Canizales, one of Mark’s nieces. “I would just sing along with him- it was fun.”
She says her uncle’s artist of choice to sing in the shower was 2 Chainz and that he never stop dancing.
Mark’s family says one of his biggest missions was to inspire people- something he did every single day on Facebook.
“Every morning on Facebook he always had an inspirational video and it would brighten everyone’s day,” said Jennifer Doe, Mark’s niece.
Mark was more than just a fun uncle who kept his family laughing and motivated- he was a survivor.
“My uncle had stage four colon cancer,” said Veronica Doe, Mark’s niece. “There’s not many people that survive stage four cancer, I told him god gave you another chance for a reason and perhaps that reason was saving someone’s life in that garage.”
Police say Mark was chasing the suspects down after they attempted to steal cars in the parking garage.
Knowing that gives Mark’s family peace, knowing he died doing what he loved- helping people.
“You know as they say the good ones die young,” said Veronica. “He died doing something that was the right thing to do.”
Mark is survived by his five children ranging in age from 13 to 26. His family wants to make sure there is justice in this case and is asking anyone with information to speak up. Police say if you have any information, or spot the suspect, to call 911 or 88-crime, but do not approach them as they are believed to be armed and dangerous.
