FIRST ALERT FORECAST: the heat is coming back!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Slight chance for rain showers mainly east of Tucson Wednesday morning. Warming trend takes over the rest of the week into the weekend. Highs will recover to low 70s Wednesday, mid 80s Thursday, 90s Friday. Lows will also warm from the upper 40s Wednesday to the mid 60s by Saturday night.
WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for rain. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Clouds clearing with lows in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs near 90 degrees. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.