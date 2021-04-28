Fox Theatre to transform into new COVID-19 vaccination site this month

Partnering with community venues such as the Fox, to offer night and weekend vaccination sites has helped to even out the registration process and made it convenient for people with all kinds of work schedules to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are open to anyone over 16 years of age and are free of charge. Those who have had their first vaccination elsewhere, are welcome to get their second shot at the Fox as long as they provide their vaccination card and it has been at least 28 days since their first shot.