Fox Theatre to transform into new COVID-19 vaccination site this month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To increase accessibility of vaccines in the community, the Pima County Health Department is announcing a new “Vax After Dark” site that will open Downtown at the Fox Tucson Theatre on Fridays, April 30, May 7, 14, 28 and June 4 and 11.
“While we continue to work behind-the-scenes toward reopening this fall, and putting the Fox back to work doing what she does best – shows! – we are thrilled to contribute to the community in this way. With Vax After Dark happening at the Fox, people can get their shot at a pretty great spot,” said Fox Executive Director Bonnie Schock
Partnering with community venues such as the Fox, to offer night and weekend vaccination sites has helped to even out the registration process and made it convenient for people with all kinds of work schedules to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are open to anyone over 16 years of age and are free of charge. Those who have had their first vaccination elsewhere, are welcome to get their second shot at the Fox as long as they provide their vaccination card and it has been at least 28 days since their first shot.
“The Fox Theatre makes perfect sense as the location for Vax After Dark. This beautiful historic theatre provides a spacious and safe venue for the community to receive the much needed vaccine. We’re hoping people will come early and stay late to support downtown businesses while they are here”.
Paradigm Laboratories will administer the Moderna vaccination on-site from 4 to 8 p.m. This opportunity is open to walk-ins only – no pre-registration is available.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.