A look inside the soft-sided facility in Tucson that will house hundreds

There is no mess hall—people will eat and sleep in gendered, and aged pods—each with several “rooms” walled off with clear plastic. Border Patrol said they will try to keep teens with teens, younger children with younger children within the pods. Plastic floor cots and cushions for 16 people to sleep in each room. Communal sinks and toilets are in the room too. A TV and a children’s toy are displayed. The doors are not locked.