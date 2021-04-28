Pima County court advocate appointed to serve on national councils

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One Pima County court advocate is now supporting kids across the country after she was appointed to serve on two national Court Appointed Special Advocate councils.
CASA of Pima County Program Supervisor Amy Brandhuber was appointed to both the National Leadership Council of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate /Guardian ad Litem Association for Children and the Urban Leadership Council, according to a news release from Pima County CASA.
Brandhuber will join other child welfare leaders in the U.S. as she serves two-year terms on each council, helping hundreds of thousands of children across the country. Branhuber has worked with children for years. She first joined CASA of Pima County in 2018 but previously worked with the Department of Child Safety as both an investigator and supervisor, the release stated, spending 25 years helping at-risk youth.
“I am so honored to be appointed to this important national role,” Brandhuber wrote in a statement. “As a member of the Tucson community, I’m looking forward to bringing our successes and challenges to a network that will help us advance while we increase CASA’s reach nationwide.”
The CASA program gives children in need an adult volunteer who can advocate for them in court, according to the release. As the only program of its kind, volunteers also “give judges the critical information necessary to ensure the child’s rights and needs are being supported, and remain in their lives until they are placed in a permanent loving home,” the release states.
To join the CASA of Pima County team or learn more about the program, visit casaofpimacounty.org or call (520) 724-2060.
