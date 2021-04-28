Planned Parenthood advocates of Arizona release statement in response to SB 1457

“Just one day after over 2,000 petition signatures from Arizonans urging Gov. Ducey to veto SB1457, an extreme anti-abortion omnibus bill, the Governor has ignored the demands of the public and succumb to partisan politics that will harm the health of Arizonans and push doctors out of our state. To be clear, this bill will not stop abortions. It will create an economic divide between those who can afford to pay out of pocket for abortion care and those who will resort to unsafe abortion care. Arizonans have asked the Governor for COVID relief, not limits to reproductive healthcare, nor did we ask to criminalize medical professionals. This egregious bill will cost taxpayers millions of dollars in court fees, money that could be spent helping Arizona recover from the pandemic.”