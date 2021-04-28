Sierra Vista Police Department to receive grant funding for new patrol car software

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista Police Department patrol vehicles are getting an upgrade, thanks to a new grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The department will receive a nearly $70,000 grant from the state agency to fully fund a new system that’s supposed to help officers process paperwork more easily, according to a news release from the City of Sierra Vista. Patrol cars will soon be equipped with a new system called Arizona Traffic and Criminal Software (AZTraCS), which helps officers collect information about drivers from their squad vehicles.
AZTraCS contains software from the Arizona Department of Transportation as well as hardware installed in police cars that directly connects officers in the field with “records management software,” the release states, and will supposedly help police fill out a variety of forms more quickly and efficiently.
“We greatly appreciate the support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and look forward to the benefits of implementing AZTraCS,” Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher wrote in the release. “This system will improve efficiency and accuracy of police reports, which will allow our officers to devote more time and attention to being on patrol and interacting with the public.”
