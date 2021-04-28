Tucson’s youth opens up a dialogue with Tucson Police Department

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tonight, members of Tucson’s youth and the Tucson police department came together for an open dialogue on racism and police brutality as calls for police reform are front and center again.
Lance Meeks, with Goodwill REC Youth Center, said the goal with meetings between the youth and the TPD is to listen, exchange ideas, and educate. “Here we have law enforcement saying, ‘you know what, we are not perfect, we know there’s frustrations, that there’s anger, and that there’s misunderstanding, that’s being open and honest,” he mentions.
These meetings gives the youth the opportunity to ask questions to TPD’s Chief, Chris Magnus. “Do I recognize it’s a problem? Yes, I’m not sure that the relationship between the police and youth have ever been all that great,” he said.
Lance tells me that as a person of color, he understands why people lose trust with police, but asks those people to have an open mind and to understand that there is no perfect system. “As a black man, when I go drive in my car, that there is that danger that a wrong interaction could end my life, but I’m hopeful and empowered to want to create change,” he said.
That the best way to move forward is by having open dialogues and making sure the community holds police accountable to those actions.
