UPDATE: I-10 at Kolb closed due to fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fatal crash is closing Interstate 10 westbound at Kolb Road in Tucson, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
In a tweet, officials with the Department of Public Safety say a commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle were involved in the crash.
All traffic is exiting at Kolb and using the frontage road to re-enter the freeway at Wilmot Road.
As of 6:30 a.m., DPS is asking residents to completely avoid the area as it will be closed for the next several hours.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site
