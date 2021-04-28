WATCH: Sunnyside athletes recognized for winning 34th state wrestling title

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Sunnyside Unified School District held a special recognition ceremony to applaud Sunnyside High School’s wrestling team for their hard work and dedication.
Last month, the team won its fourth consecutive state title and 34th in school history. The Blue Devils, led by Coach Anthony Leon, won the latest state title by scoring 198 team points.
SUSD also honored freshman wrestler Audrey Jimenez for winning the first ever girls state championship in Sunnyside history. But Audrey was also the first female to ever win a state title in Arizona.
Tuesday evening, the SUSD school board gave the floor to the athletes.
