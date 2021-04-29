Fact Finders: Rescheduling vaccine appointments at Kino Stadium

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Banner drive-thru site at Kino Stadium is now only scheduling second doses.
So, the county says they’re trying to consolidate appointments into a shorter time-frame in order to reduce staff. This week, they are calling, texting, and emailing people who have appointments that need to be rescheduled.
This all comes as they are closing their outdoor drive-thru site and moving it indoors to the Kino Event Center.
The county says that site is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm.
Appointments are recommended and walk-ins are welcome.
