Family of man killed in downtown shooting remember him as a ‘hero’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Days after his sudden death, Mark Doe’s family remembers him as the life of the party, a cancer survivor, and for his valiant actions just moments before he was killed.
“He was amazing, and he’s going to be greatly missed, but we see him as a hero,” said Jennifer Doe, Mark’s Doe’s niece.
During the early morning hours of Sunday, April 25, 2021, the 52-year-old was gunned down in front of his girlfriend, Cindy Leon, as he tried to stop two men who police said tried to steal cars in a downtown Tucson parking garage.
“They didn’t just take just nobody, they took ... he was a dad, he was a brother, brother-in-law, he was an uncle, he was somebody,” Leon said.
Now, both suspects in the recent killing of Doe are in custody.
On Wednesday, April 28, Tucson Police apprehended the second suspect in Doe’s murder, he has been identified as 19-year-old Alexis Enrique Diaz.
Police arrested the first suspect, 21-year-old Luis Alberto Garcia, earlier this week. He faces several charges including first-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, and vehicle theft. Diaz, who was on the run for three days, faces similar charges.
Leon said it’s a relief that both suspects are in custody.
”No one else will get hurt because obviously since these guys were doing this if they did it once they’re going to do it again if they haven’t done it already, it means a lot, it’s comforting, it won’t bring him back but it’s some relief to us,” Leon said.
Investigators with the Tuscon Police Department said Doe’s murder was one they were determined to solve.
”We always have the victims and their loved ones in mind, we also examine each case to determine how to reduce the possibility of a similar crime occurrence in the future,” said Kevin Hall, assistant chief for Tucson Police Department.
Police said homicides like this are up in Tucson with about 80 percent of cases solved.
