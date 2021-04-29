FEMA to bring two mobile COVID vaccination sites to Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FEMA is sending two mobile vaccination units and staff to Pima County to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
The mobile operations begin May 3 and run through June 26, according to a news release from the Pima County Health Department.
Each walk-up site will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offer both the Modera and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“We’re extremely grateful to FEMA for partnering with us on this effort to reach pockets of the community who may not have easy access to this life-saving vaccine,” said County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. “The ability to offer vaccines during evenings and weekends will enable us to reach folks whose work or school schedules prevent them from getting a vaccine now. With this effort, there’s truly no reason not to roll up your sleeve and get your shot so we can start putting this pandemic behind us.”
The PCHD said each site will “be staffed with pharmacists, pharmacy techs, vaccinators and vaccination preparers, as well as registration, screening and security personnel.”
There will also be emergency services and help for those “who need assistance with mobility, language or other accommodations.”
Vaccinations continue to be offered through several major vaccination centers, mobile pop-up clinics and pharmacies. Find the latest info at pima.gov/covid19vaccine.
- Pima Community College Desert Vista, 5901 South Calle Santa Cruz
- Pima Community College West, 2202 West Anklam Road
- Casino del Sol, 5655 West Valencia Road
- Desert Diamond Casino, 7350 South Nogales Highway
- Greyhound Park, 2601 South 3rd
- Wheeler Taft Library, 7800 North Schisler Drive
- Rillito Race Track, 4502 North First Avenue
- Curtis Park, 2110 West Curtis Road
