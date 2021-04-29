FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Don’t call it a comeback...

By Stephanie Waldref | April 29, 2021 at 4:15 AM MST - Updated April 29 at 4:15 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Did you enjoy that cool down with a side of rain? I hope you did, because changes start today! The low that brought us the rain has moved out and a ridge builds in behind it. Temps today will be around average in the mid 80s, then we crank it up into the upper 90s for the weekend!

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

