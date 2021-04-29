FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Don’t call it a comeback...

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Did you enjoy that cool down with a side of rain? I hope you did, because changes start today! The low that brought us the rain has moved out and a ridge builds in behind it. Temps today will be around average in the mid 80s, then we crank it up into the upper 90s for the weekend!
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
