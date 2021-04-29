Heart & Sol: Pima County Health Department employee instrumental in COVID response efforts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each week we’re recognizing people who are making a difference in our community. A Tucson woman that has been, and continues to be, an instrumental piece to Pima County’s COVID response efforts is this week’s Heart & Sol.
“It was all hands-on deck. How can we manage this pandemic?” said Krista Romero-Cardenas, our Heart & Sol recipient.
As COVID seemed to turn the world upside down, Krista Romero-Cardenas has worked behind the scenes at the Pima County Health Department to respond to the crisis.
“I feel like I’ve aged so much this year because you’re tired, you’re exhausted,” she said. “There’s a lot of work.”
She helped plan the logistics for just about everything the county rolled out - it started with PPE.
“Assisting schools, hospitals and then it expanded. How do we help childcare?” she said.
Focus shifted to COVID testing as summer arrived.
“We had to do a testing blitz in all different rural areas of Pima County,” she said.
Next Romero-Cardenas began coordinating the vaccine sites and most recently the mobile PODs. It has involved countless hours of planning that’s truly making a difference.
“What keeps me going at the end of the day is I see my community and I can see what we’re doing and the impact it has and the need that still exists,” she said.
If anything, the idea of neighbors helping neighbors has never seemed so important.
“We needed ventilators and oxygen and all these things,” she said. “It’s resource sharing, and I think now we’ve learned what we’ve had to and developed better practices.”
She said through teamwork, problem-solving and pure dedication they’re making it through.
“I think that’s what I’m really excited about, we are going to come out of this and be a lot stronger because of it,” Romero-Cardenas said.
She was presented a $300 gift card thanks to our sponsor Casino Del Sol. If you have someone you think embodies the “Heart and Sol of Tucson,” please nominate them on our website.
