How free community college could impact Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -In his address to congress this evening, president Biden is excepted to propose spending $109 billion over the next decade to make community college free, as part of his American Families plan.
“I believe its going to be a positive impact for us a number of our students in this community are low income disadvantaged,” said Lee Lambert, the Chancellor of Pima Community College.
The new plan would cover the cost of tuition for attending community college meaning that any scholarship funding a student is eligible for and receives could be put toward other costs such as books, childcare and housing.
“Some of us really don’t have the money to be here education wise,” said Jasmine Lopez, a potential PCC student. “We have families to take care of and we don’t have the money especially to go to college.”
Lopez is finishing up her GED and has thought about taking classes at Pima Community College, she says this new plan could make that a reality.
“I believe education should be free to everyone we should have to pay for it,” said Lopez.
Lambert says its important for students to remember free doesn’t mean free, the money has to come from somewhere- that will more than likely be taxpayers.
“If I’m a learner and I ear the word free I would say okay this is my opportunity to go and get a college education,” said Lambert. “Their investing in me and I should put in the time and effort showing investment worthwhile now I have opportunity to provide for my family and become a tax payer,” said Lambert.
Right now PCC doesn’t receive state aide funding. He says he is unsure if this will affect their ability to offer free education under the proposed bill.
“The bill will require about 25-percent state match so were going to have to figure out what they may look like for the state of Arizona,” said Lambert.
While there is still a lot of details to be worked out, the bill also calls for an increase in Pell Grants –federal grants to help students pay for college- in hopes of decreasing reliance on student loans with high-interest rates. The chancellor says this would also help students here as roughly 30 to 40-percent are eligible for those grants.
