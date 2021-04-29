Man wanted for Phoenix murder escapes custody in Atlanta airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A manhunt is underway for a Phoenix murder suspect that escaped custody at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, Jsaan Strover was being extradited back to Arizona when he escaped Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy custody.
The 20-year-old was last seen entering a wooded area while wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and no shoes.
At the time of his escape, he was wearing handcuffs in the front with leg irons on. Deputies do not know how Strover was able to escape from custody.
Strover faces first-degree murder, attempt to commit first-degree murder, and assault charges for crimes in Phoenix.
If you have any information regarding Strover contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
