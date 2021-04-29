Officials raise concerns over the future of Tucson’s drinking water

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sent a letter to the Department of Defense asking it to take action to mitigate the potential for water contamination on four military bases around Arizona, including Davis Monthan in Tucson and Luke Air Force base in Glendale.
At issue is a group of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.
A plume on the Southside of Tucson near Davis-Monthan containing PFAS was detected several years ago. It is heading towards the Tucson central wellfield and runs the risk of contaminating water for 65,000 water customers and in the future, the entire city’s drinking water.
“Lake Mead is not forever. The Colorado River is not forever,” said Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik. “And so this is our lifeblood and the contaminates are right outside the central wellfield.
The concern is if the other sources of Tucson’s drinking water, the cap in particular, is curtailed because of the drought, the water from the wellfield becomes Tucson’s main source of water for consumption.”
“We’re one of the few states in the nation where every single drop of groundwater is considered a drinking water source,” said Misael Cabrera, the director of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
Cabrera supports the governor’s decision to “get after” the Department of Defense to take action.
“What we’re asking is do some preventative maintenance and stop the migration of this plume before it hits the drinking water,” he said.
The state has already allocated $3.3 million to the Tucson site in an effort to slow the plume.
“We’re currently designing a mitigation system to treat the highest concentrations of this plume,” Cabrera said. “So the plume is unlikely to move any further.”
That still doesn’t doesn’t pay for the cost of cleanup which is likely to be significant.
“We know it’s going to cost tens of millions of dollars and we don’t have that,” Kozachik said. “It’s not fair to our ratepayers to have to write those checks while we know who the actual culprit is and that’s the DOD.”
The contamination around the bases happened because the fire fighting foam used by the Air Force contained the PFAS chemicals. That foam was swept onto the ground where it leeched into the groundwater.
It’s an unregulated chemical but the EPA has set standards for drinking water. Some of the sites near Davis-Monthan contain 200 times the recommended limit.
The first step in getting the Defense Department to act is a letter from the governor but it’s uncertain when that might happen.
“That is very difficult to predict but I’m hoping for next week,” Cabrera said.
