Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in central Arizona

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide this week.
Investigators with the local police department said were called to 41-year-old Todd Vermillion’s Goodyear home after his family found him shot to death on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, according to AZ Family. Police said they had cause to believe Vermillion’s ex-girlfriend, 37-year-old Lisa Couty, was a suspect in the man’s death.
Goodyear SWAT helped serve a search warrant at Couty’s Phoenix apartment Wednesday where they found her dead by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Right now, the Phoenix Police Department is looking into Couty’s death as Goodyear authorities continue their investigation into Vermillion’s murder, AZ Family reports.
Police said they believe this was an isolated incident involving a domestic relationship.
