Vail Superintendent responds to protest, urges parents to focus on what unites them

“In the Vail School District, we seek to provide parents with safe and nurturing school communities,” he said. “We have long valued and respected parental choice. We have long valued and engaged listening to our parents. This past year has been incredibly intense and emotional. Providing education during this pandemic has produced an endless series of new challenges that must be overcome. It has brought about many equal, yet opposite, truths. We have always welcomed the voice of parents in shaping critical decisions within out district. We should be able to conduct safe meetings where parents, students, staff and school board members feel they can have thoughtful conversations to discuss various issues before the board.”