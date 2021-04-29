Women dies days after three-vehicle crash in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has died days after a three-vehicle crash in Oro Valley.
The Oro Valley Police Department said Angelica Wren, 37, died Wednesday, April 28.
She was involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Oracle Road and Linda Vista on Sunday.
Witnesses told the OVPD Gabriel Sandoval, 51, was driving a pickup truck when he crossed the median and hit Wren’s pickup head-on.
The trucks then spun and struck a third vehicle, sending it off the road. The people inside the third vehicle suffered minimal injuries, according to the OVPD.
Sandoval was in stable condition as of Thursday.
