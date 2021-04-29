Work on State Route 189 enters home stretch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’ve driven on State Route 189, you know how busy it is. However, did you know it’s a vital spot for Arizona’s economy and bringing business into this country?
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, more than 1,000 trucks drive that road each and every day.
To alleviate both the traffic and safety concerns this has brought with it, ADOT is building two ramps connecting SR 189 with Interstate 19.
When the work is complete this fall, the ramps will make Nogales a more attractive place for international commerce to enter the US.
The new ramps will save trucking companies time and money by eliminating the need to stop at three traffic signals. They’ll even make SR 189 safer for Nogales High School students who will no longer have to navigate around those trucks to get to school.
ADOT believes this will boost production not only for Santa Cruz county but for most of Southern Arizona.
“It’s only about 4 miles long, but mile for mile it’s important as any road in Arizona,” Tom Herrman, ADOT spokesman, said. “Of course, all those trucks are coming north of Tucson to places like the Port of Tucson, and other areas within the Tucson community before they spread out around the country.”
With the boost in travel, Herman believes businesses in the area will get more customers. Hopefully, those customers will also bring more jobs.
He added, by saving truckers time and money, businesses all along I-19 will see a higher demand for their services.
The project is set to wrap up in September.
Until then, crews will be pouring concrete decks on the ramps, finishing a new roundabout at Target Range Road, and completing the remaining tasks to make SR 189 better for Nogales, better for international trucking, and better for Arizona’s economy.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.