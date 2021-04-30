Brush fire near Sonoita forces road closures to Whetstone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new wildfire burning south of Tucson forced a large section of State Route 82 to close, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
A map from ADOT shows the highway is closed in both directions from Sonoita to Whetstone because of a brush fire.
It’s still unclear how the fire started or if its threatening any structures at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
