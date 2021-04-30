Brush fire near Sonoita forces road closures to Whetstone

A brush fire forced parts of State Route 8 to close from Sonoita to Whetstone on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation via Twitter)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 30, 2021 at 4:04 PM MST - Updated April 30 at 4:05 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new wildfire burning south of Tucson forced a large section of State Route 82 to close, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A map from ADOT shows the highway is closed in both directions from Sonoita to Whetstone because of a brush fire.

It’s still unclear how the fire started or if its threatening any structures at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

