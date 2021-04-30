Chandler officer dead after being struck by suspect in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Chandler police officer is dead and a Gilbert police officer is in the hospital after a pursuit ended in Gilbert overnight.
According to Chandler police, 50-year-old Officer Christopher Farrar was struck and killed by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday night near the SanTan MotorPlex at the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Val Vista Drive. Farr was an 18-year veteran of the Chandler police department and worked with the K-9 unit.
Chandler Police Department Chief Sean Duggan said, “This is a very difficult time for our department and really the entire Chandler community... Chris (Farrar) was struck and killed by a violent felon in a stolen vehicle following a multi-agency shooting and pursuit.”
Gilbert police said the whole incident started in the Eloy area just after 10 p.m., when a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputy pursued a vehicle. The deputy chased after the truck and the suspect started shooting at the PCSO vehicle.
The chase continued into Maricopa County, eventually into Chandler where the suspect drove into a gate at Chandler Regional Airport and onto the runway causing air traffic to stop. After leaving the airport, the suspect jumped out of his vehicle and ran into a car dealership near the Loop 202 and Val Vista and stole a vehicle, police said.
Once in the stolen vehicle, the suspect struck Officer Farrar and a Gilbert police officer. Farrar later died at a Chandler hospital. The Gilbert officer, who has not been named, is in critical condition with a severe head injury. A procession for Farr from Chandler Medical Center to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner happened around 6 a.m.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody after three PCSO deputies and four DPS troopers fired at the suspect. The suspect, who has not been named, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Three DPS troopers involved in the incident received minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The PCSO deputy involved in the original incident in Eloy was not injured. An employee at San Tan Ford was also injured in the incident and was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.
Local law enforcement agencies have started offering their condolences to the Farrar family, they can be found below.
