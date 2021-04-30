Doctors can now order COVID-19 vaccine to give to their patients

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting Sunday, May 2, 2021, Arizona’s doctors and other health care providers will be able to order their own vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bypassing the state and county.
They must first sign up if they haven’t already. It can be done online through this link.
That demand for the vaccine has begun to trend downward, forcing the state to look for other ways to get people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
Giving people the option of talking to a person they trust will break down some of the concerns and mistrust that they might have.
The state has been conducting a series of listening sessions to determine why some people are reluctant.
“People indicated that their health care provider, that would be one of the things that would drive them to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona Department of Health Services director.
Christ said the best way to get people to get shots is to “break down the barriers” to make it as easy and convenient as possible.
“That health care provider can answer questions the individual may have about how safe is this vaccine, what are the side effects, what are the risks involved,” she said.
That’s another reason the state announced this week that all seven of its sites around the state would convert to walk-in sites, no appointment needed. Although they did say it would be easier and more convenient if a person signed up because their information would already be on record.
The state is trying to reach herd immunity by the end of summer or early fall. That’s when it hopes 70% of the public is vaccinated. By herd immunity, it means so many people have been vaccinated that the virus can’t find new hosts which stops the spread.
So far, 2.2 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated.
