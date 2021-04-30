FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Kicking off May hot!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rapid warming trend moves in. Temperatures will be back to seasonal norms Friday, in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday will warm to the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Gusty wind returns Sunday with a system passing north. It will knock temps down the low 90s to round out the weekend.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
