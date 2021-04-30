Gov. Ducey’s big boost in funding for summer school programs impacts Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the school year winds down, summer school and summer camps are right around the corner.
This week, Gov. Doug Ducey announced a big boost in funding for summer school programs.
Ducey dedicated nearly $27 million to support k-12 students statewide.
”These dollars are something we haven’t seen, we’ve always been the last when it comes to funding, so to have these big dollars come in, it’s going to allow us to speed up the momentum and help our kids immediately,” said Dustin Williams, Pima County superintendent.
This funding aims to support summer learning programs, expand tutoring opportunities, and mitigate learning loss.
”The teams are gearing up to make certain that young people are having fun, in a safe space while also tackling some of the learning loss they’ve experienced this past school year,” said Karin Malbrough, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson.
Of the $26.5 million in funding, $5 million will go directly to Boys & Girls Clubs across the state, which will extend clubhouse hours and provide youth scholarships.
”Some of the hardships families have had, and the disruption in school year, our kids need summer programming now more than ever, and this will give us stability at all of our clubs to reach capacity and to serve kids and make sure they have that enrichment they need this summer,” said Josh Stine, state coordinator for Arizona Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs.
Williams said to except some changes this summer.
”Finally some hands-on learning coming back, you’re going to see some more of that traditional project-based learning that we lost so much of where we know that’s the student’s way to thrive when they learn, so to see that come back in some forms of summer programs is going to be a win-win for everyone,” Williams said.
Most of the funding will start immediately or begin this summer.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.