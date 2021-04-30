Governor Ducey orders flags at half-staff for Chandler Police Officer

“Law enforcement personnel like Officer Christopher Farrar put their lives on the line to protect others and keep our communities safe. We are incredibly heartbroken that a criminal’s senseless actions took his life and injured other innocent people. An 18-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department, Officer Farrar was a hero through and through, and his commitment to protecting Arizonans was unwavering. My sincerest condolences go to Officer Farrar’s loved ones, the Chandler Police Department, and the entire law enforcement community during this difficult time. Arizona will continue to pray for those who suffered injuries due to this tragic crime. In honor of Officer Farrar’s life and service, I have ordered flags be lowered to half-staff.”