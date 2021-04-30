Grand Canyon National Park needs volunteers for North Rim bison removal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Park Service is looking for volunteers to help kill bison at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.
The park service is concerned about the herd’s impacts on the national park’s natural resources like water, soil and vegetation, according to a news release from the NPS. Officials wrote reducing the size of the herd will protect the park’s ecosystem.
Applications for interested volunteers open Monday, May 3, 2021, at 12 a.m. and will be open for only 24 hours. Only 12 applicants will be chosen at random through a lottery pool.
Anyone interested can apply online, here.
Volunteers must:
- Be U.S. citizens 18 years of age or older with a valid photo ID
- Have the ability to purchase and pass a background investigation and have no criminal or wildlife violations
- Self-certify a high level of physical fitness ability
- Have a firearm safety certification and pass a marksmanship proficiency test (3 of 5 shots in a 4-inch circle at 100 yards)
- Provide their own equipment, firearm, lodging, food, and field dressing supplies. See firearm FAQs.
- Be available for the entirety of one of the assigned lethal removal operational periods. Individuals may not participate in more than one: Sept. 20 to Sept. 24, 2021; Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2021; Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2021; Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2021
- Meet all additional requirements listed on the NPS FAQ page and on the application (the application will be available at www.azbisonstewards.com when the application period opens).
Any questions regarding this project should be sent to: grca_bison_info@nps.gov.
