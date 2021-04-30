Music teachers become mentors for Arizona children in foster care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All Kids Need Music is connecting children in foster care with music teachers trained in trauma.
“These children who have been through horrific, horrific abuse are the ones who need the trauma healing,” said Vicki Isaac, the founder of We Are Their Future, which helps foster children find forever homes.
However, she said until that day comes, many children can live in up to three households a year. The virtual music lessons give them the opportunity to see a familiar face no matter where they go.
“If you can imagine what that does to a child who doesn’t have parents. Who do you trust? Do you want to build another relationship with someone? After a while these children start shutting down,” she said.
From just one month of lessons, music teacher Karen Shaffstall can already see her student progressing.
“She grasps everything I say to her,” Shaffstall said. “She’s on the edge of her seat listening.”
The music teachers are helping students develop musical skills and a meaningful bond.
“I feel like we’ve built a special kinship, a relationship and this happens very often in music settings,” she said. “It’s kind of that family feeling.”
Providing children consistency and an adult they can trust is the ultimate goal of the program.
“I said if you ever need anything, you know if you need to talk or whatever I’m here not only musically. She said that’s so great,” Shaffstall said.
Each child gets their own instrument which helps give them a sense of ownership.
“While we work on finding forever families for them, they need the healing,” Isaac said.
Visit All Kids Need Music if you want to learn more about the program and sponsoring a child.
