Registration opening for Arizona restaurant relief fund

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The window to register for the Restaurant Rescue Plan is now open.
The Small Business Administration Restaurant Revitalization Fund was introduced by Senator Kyrsten Sinema as part of the new coronavirus-relief law.
“Arizona restaurants fuel jobs across our state,” Sinema said. I encourage all eligible Arizona restaurant owners to apply. Together, we will get Arizonans back to work and ensure local Arizona restaurants can keep their doors open as we continue to lay the groundwork for a full economic recovery.”
According to a news release, in 2019, Arizona restaurants created 310,600 food service and related jobs and were responsible for 11% of employment in the state.
However, across the country restaurants have been uniquely devastated by COVID-19. In April alone, 5.5 million restaurant workers lost their jobs. Without federal relief, another 11 million restaurant workers stand to lose their jobs permanently.
While the window opens on Friday, applications do not open until Monday, May 3 at 9 a.m. local time.
During the first three weeks of registration, SBA will accept applications from all eligible applicants, but only process and fund “priority group” applications.
Those who fall in the priority group include small businesses owned by women, veterans, or socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.
Restaurants do not need to pay back their grants and can use the funding for payroll, benefits, mortgages, rent, utilities, maintenance, supplies, protective equipment, cleaning materials, food, paid sick leave, and any other expenses deemed essential.
Restaurant owners can go HERE to register.
