Reid Park Zoo tickled pink over new exhibit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’re looking for weekend plans, did you know the Reid Park Zoo has a new exhibit?
The Flamingo Lagoon is part of Phase 1 of the Zoo’s ongoing 10-year Master Plan.
The new space is also part of an ongoing effort to save these birds from extinction.
It offers the flock a 50% increase in their space, which not only allows them to take part in more natural habits but also gives them room to breed in the future.
There are also several new features to help the flamingoes thrive, including misters, a separate feeding pool, a night house, and an advanced water filtration system.
One of the biggest changes is that the flamingos are now at the front of the zoo, ready to greet guests.
Animal Care Supervisor Alex Zelazo-Kessler said it’s one of the best features.
“I used to hear that people didn’t see the flamingoes because they were kind of tucked away in a corner of the Zoo. Now, you can’t help but see them,” Zelazo-Kessler said. “It’s really a magical experience for kids as well because they can get so close to the birds. You can get within 3 or 4 feet. They’re so comfortable around people. It’s wonderful to see that connection between guests and nature,” Zelazo-Kessler said.
