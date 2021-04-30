UArizona announces vaccination site will close in June

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona announce they will close their drive-thru clinic and move all vaccination operations inside.
The decision comes as temperatures begin to rise in Arizona.
Officials say anyone can still show up to the POD without an appointment and be vaccinated. However, those who prefer to schedule an appointment at the UArizona POD can still do so by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov.
Through May 2, the POD will have two options: a drive-thru clinic on the University of Arizona Mall and a sit-down clinic at the Ina E. Gittings Building, 1737 E. University Blvd.
Then on May 3, all vaccinations will move inside the Gittings Building.
On Friday, UArizona opened 7,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the week of May 3-7. However, same-day appointments will be available every day based on capacity.
As more people are vaccinated and demand decreases, the university’s state POD will be adjusting its operating hours, and then on June 25, the POD will close.
If you need help scheduling an appointment, call 602-542-1000 or 844-542-8201 for help in English or Spanish.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.