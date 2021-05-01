FIRST ALERT FORECAST: red flag warning in place for Sunday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system brushes to our north and picks up our wind speeds on Sunday. A red flag warning has been issued for all southeast Arizona on that day. Please use extreme caution with anything that could spark a fire. The system not only brings us the winds, but also a cool down back into the 80s. It doesn’t last long though! A ridge builds in for the second half of next week and we’ll see temperatures flirt with the triple digits on Thursday and Friday!