FIRST ALERT FORECAST: red flag warning in place for Sunday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system brushes to our north and picks up our wind speeds on Sunday. A red flag warning has been issued for all southeast Arizona on that day. Please use extreme caution with anything that could spark a fire. The system not only brings us the winds, but also a cool down back into the 80s. It doesn’t last long though! A ridge builds in for the second half of next week and we’ll see temperatures flirt with the triple digits on Thursday and Friday!
SUNDAY: Red flag warning in place. Any clouds clear with highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
