Man arrested on murder charges, accused of running over pedestrian in parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A driver has been arrested after detectives say a pedestrian was struck in a parking lot following a confrontation yesterday.
On April 30, 2021, at 3:20 p.m., a patrol officer driving near the 4000 block of S. 12th Ave. was flagged down. Several bystanders reported that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Additional officers from Operations Division South and Tucson Fire personnel responded to the injured pedestrian, who was located in the parking lot of 4010 S. 12th Ave. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Banner University Medical Center.
Officials report the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving to the hospital. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Armando Rene Padilla. Next of kin has been notified.
Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation. According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, Padilla, accompanied by two family members, was at a smoke shop in the 3900 block of S. 12th Ave. While there, Padilla and another known male were involved in a verbal confrontation. During the confrontation, the other male got into a Chevrolet Tahoe and attempted to strike Padilla and his family members. Officials say the Tahoe briefly left the parking lot on to S. 12th Ave. where it collided with a northbound passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle sustained minor injuries. Padilla and his two family members ran from the Tahoe southwest across S. 12th Ave. Padilla ran approximately 500 feet southwest into the parking lot of 4010 S. 12th Ave. The Tahoe chased after Padilla and officials say the car deliberately struck him in the parking lot. After striking Padilla, the Tahoe fled from the area. A community member had located the Tahoe nearby and notified police. Detectives learned the incident was captured on security cameras along 12th Avenue.
Patrol officers later located the driver of the Tahoe at a residence in the 400 block of W. District St. Detectives identified the suspect driver as 28-year-old Fernando Rene Borquez.
At the conclusion of interviews and service of a search warrant, Fernando Borquez was charged with 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Leaving the Scene/Fatal Collision. He is currently being held in the Pima County Jail.
Detectives are asking any possible additional witnesses to come forward and call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
