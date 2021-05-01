Man arrested on murder charges, accused of running over pedestrian in parking lot

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation. According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, Padilla, accompanied by two family members, was at a smoke shop in the 3900 block of S. 12th Ave. While there, Padilla and another known male were involved in a verbal confrontation. During the confrontation, the other male got into a Chevrolet Tahoe and attempted to strike Padilla and his family members. Officials say the Tahoe briefly left the parking lot on to S. 12th Ave. where it collided with a northbound passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle sustained minor injuries. Padilla and his two family members ran from the Tahoe southwest across S. 12th Ave. Padilla ran approximately 500 feet southwest into the parking lot of 4010 S. 12th Ave. The Tahoe chased after Padilla and officials say the car deliberately struck him in the parking lot. After striking Padilla, the Tahoe fled from the area. A community member had located the Tahoe nearby and notified police. Detectives learned the incident was captured on security cameras along 12th Avenue.