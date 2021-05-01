Taste This Tucson: Beat the heat with a cool treat from Hielitos

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Summer is right around the corner and with temperatures heating up, it’s time to think about ways to cool down.
Located on Tucson’s south side, American Eat Co. is a local food court featuring a variety of restaurants, including Hielitos. From raspados to aguas frescas, this place has a menu full of tasty treats to beat the heat in Sonoran Desert fashion.
KOLD News 13′s Yasmine Lopez takes us inside to share some of Hielitos’ crowd favorites you can enjoy this summer.
