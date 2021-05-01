TPD responds to fatal motorcycle collision in midtown

Traffic Unit Detectives were contacted and responded to the scene and continued the investigation. Interviews conducted by officers and detectives determined that a black 2013 Chevrolet Impala was making a left-turn from eastbound Grant Rd. onto northbound Los Altos Ave. Rohr was traveling westbound on E. Grant Rd. when he struck the rear passenger’s side of the Impala. The driver of the Impala remained on scene.