TPD responds to fatal motorcycle collision in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On April 30, 2021, at approximately 8:10 p.m., officers from Operations Division West were dispatched to the intersection of E. Grant Rd. and N. Los Altos Ave. for a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle.
Tucson Fire personnel responded and began rendering aid. The rider of a black 2009 Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threating injuries. A short time later the driver was pronounced deceased and was identified as 19-year-old Steven Christopher Rohr. Next of kin has been notified.
Traffic Unit Detectives were contacted and responded to the scene and continued the investigation. Interviews conducted by officers and detectives determined that a black 2013 Chevrolet Impala was making a left-turn from eastbound Grant Rd. onto northbound Los Altos Ave. Rohr was traveling westbound on E. Grant Rd. when he struck the rear passenger’s side of the Impala. The driver of the Impala remained on scene.
An officer from the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence have determined that excessive speed by Rohr and failing to yield making a left-turn by the Impala are major contributing factors in the collision.
This is an ongoing investigation and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
