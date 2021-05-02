Border Agents find drugs, gun following checkpoint canine alert

While in secondary, the canine alerted to the interior of the vehicle and during a subsequent search, agents found nearly one-half pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm handgun. Agents also conducted a search incident to arrest on the two vehicle occupants, who were both U.S. citizens, and found 6.5 grams of methamphetamine in the driver’s pocket. The driver, a 38-year-old female from Colorado, and the passenger, a 41-year-old male from California, were arrested and the drugs, drug paraphernalia and handgun were seized.