Border Agents find drugs, gun following checkpoint canine alert

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents report finding meth, marijuana and a loaded handgun in a vehicle at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 95 Wednesday following a canine alert.
At 2:45 p.m., agents encountered a Chevrolet Malibu as it traversed through the checkpoint and referred it to the secondary inspection due to the canine alert.
While in secondary, the canine alerted to the interior of the vehicle and during a subsequent search, agents found nearly one-half pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm handgun. Agents also conducted a search incident to arrest on the two vehicle occupants, who were both U.S. citizens, and found 6.5 grams of methamphetamine in the driver’s pocket. The driver, a 38-year-old female from Colorado, and the passenger, a 41-year-old male from California, were arrested and the drugs, drug paraphernalia and handgun were seized.
Border Patrol canines are trained to detect concealed humans and the odors of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy. Although marijuana was recently legalized in the state of Arizona, it is still federally illegal and seized when encountered at federal immigration checkpoints.
