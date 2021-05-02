FIRST ALERT FORECAST: temperatures a bit cooler to kick off the work week!

By Stephanie Waldref | May 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM MST - Updated May 2 at 4:10 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system brushes to our north and picks up our wind speeds on Sunday. A red flag warning has been issued for all southeast Arizona on that day. Please use extreme caution with anything that could spark a fire. The system not only brings us the winds, but also a cool down back into the 80s. It doesn’t last long though! A ridge builds in for the second half of next week and we’ll see temperatures flirt with the triple digits on Thursday and Friday!

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

