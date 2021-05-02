Moonchild Foundation supports Tucson families with healthy food giveaway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With more kids learning from home during the pandemic, and summer fast approaching, healthy options haven’t always been accessible for families.
”When we look at the statistics in regards to obesity rates, diabetes, or even those experiencing extreme complications with COVID, a lot of the connections have to do with the overall lifestyle,” said Abby Charles, Miss Tucson.
Dozens of volunteers gathered at Rillito Park in Tucson Saturday, May 1, to give away 300 bags of healthy snacks.
Families could drive up and receive a snacks bag for each member in their family.
”A lot of people may need help but have trouble asking for it, so we’re here giving away snacks without any questions asked,” said Charles Davis, president of the Moonchild Foundation.
This is the second food giveaway organized by the Moonchild Foundation, the first event was held in November. The president of the foundation said people were lined up an hour before the giveaway began.
Miss Tucson created recipes that were included inside the bags for families to make using the free ingredients.
”If we can teach our children to be healthy, we won’t have to spend so much time on fixing the issue, we’re spending more time on preventing the issue,” Charles said.
This “Snack Attack” food giveaway was made possible with the help of Safeway.
“I just love being out here, not only being able to see other people who have the same kind heart or the giving experience, it’s just fun, it’s nice to be able to give back,” said Elizabeth Astorga, meat cutter at Safeway.
The Pima school superintendent hopes to partner with the Moonchild Foundation to bring events like this to schools in the future.
“Any way we can make the kids healthier and support the families in need, it’s a win-win for everyone,” said Dustin Williams, superintendent of Pima County School.
Davis said he hopes to continue having food giveaways in Tucson every six months.
