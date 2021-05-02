TPD investigates bar shooting incident on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking anyone with information to come forward about a shooting incident late last night on the south side.
On May 2, 2021, just after 2:00 a.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to a shooting at a bar, located at 5244 S. Nogales Highway.
Upon arrival, officers were directed to a security guard in the parking lot who was performing CPR on an unresponsive male. Officers took over lifesaving efforts as the male had obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Tucson Fire Medics arrived and continued rendering first aid; however, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit were notified and responded to continue the investigation. Detectives reviewed surveillance video, collected evidence, and conducted several interviews at the scene. They learned that the male patron had left the bar and was walking in the parking lot. According to witness statements, once outside, the male produced a firearm and fired multiple rounds into the air. Several patrons reported the shooting to staff inside the bar. An armed security guard working at the establishment went outside and located the male. Security guards confronted the armed male at which time he was shot.
No other injuries were reported to police at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time, and the case will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for further review.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
