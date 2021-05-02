TPD investigates bar shooting incident on south side

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit were notified and responded to continue the investigation. Detectives reviewed surveillance video, collected evidence, and conducted several interviews at the scene. They learned that the male patron had left the bar and was walking in the parking lot. According to witness statements, once outside, the male produced a firearm and fired multiple rounds into the air. Several patrons reported the shooting to staff inside the bar. An armed security guard working at the establishment went outside and located the male. Security guards confronted the armed male at which time he was shot.