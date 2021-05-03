Border agents seize over $1 million in methamphetamine over the weekend

At approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, agents spotted a group hiding under a palo verde tree on the Luke Air Force Base bombing range east of Wellton, Arizona. Agents approached the tree and apprehended a 17-year-old unaccompanied child and a 48-year-old man as they tried to flee the area. They also located three backpacks containing 120 pounds of methamphetamine under the tree. Agents took custody of the smugglers and the methamphetamine, estimated to be worth $216,000.