FEMA launches two mobile sites offering free vaccines in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FEMA has launched two mobile vaccination sites in Pima County to provide free vaccines to anyone 18-years-old and up. One POD is at Pima Community College West and another at the Desert Vista campus.
The county said the ability to become mobile is key as it has become up to five times more difficult to get people vaccinated because many people who wanted the shot have already gotten it. The PODs are being set up in areas of Pima County hit hardest by the virus and the most under-vaccinated.
“A family member that you love so much that might be here today and might not be tomorrow. That’s the importance of why we’re here today, why we opened our hearts and lands,” said Peter Yucupicio, the chairman of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.
Now Pima County, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Tohono O’odham Nation, FEMA, the state and community organizations have partnered. The FEMA sites are offering Moderna or single-shot J&J vaccines to anyone who shows up.
“We continue to surpass every goal we put out there but it’s not enough,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Director. “We need to continue to aggressively to pursue people who want to be immunized and need to be immunized.”
No form of ID or an appointment is needed. The sites at PCC Desert Vista and PCC West are open through Wednesday from 10 am to 8 pm in the hopes that expanded hours will help working people and families.
“Make it so easy, so ubiquitous, so user-friendly that people can essentially bump into these opportunities on a whim or without a whole lot of planning,” said Dr. Francisco García, the Pima County Chief Medical Officer.
At this point in time, county leaders say the mobile sites are more beneficial than having a static FEMA site.
“I actually think it’s going to serve our communities of color and underserved communities better,” said Adelita Grijalva, the District 5 Supervisor for the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
The PODS stay at each spot for three days before moving to a new location. On Friday the sites will open at Casino Del Sol and Desert Diamond Casino. FEMA will continue running the mobile PODs through June 26. Find a full list of the mobile sites, here.
