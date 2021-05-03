Victim identified as Tucson Police Department investigates homicide in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is currently investigating a homicide after a man was found in a roadway with gunshot wounds over the weekend.
On May 1, 2021, just before 5:00 p.m., officers from Operations Division West were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of E. Waverly St. Officers located an adult male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in the roadway and local residence rendering aid to the victim.
Officers immediately took over rendering aid until Tucson Fire personnel arrived. The victim was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threating injuries. Shortly after arriving at the hospital the victim succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as 30-year-old David Scott Anderson. Next of kin was notified.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit were notified and responded to continue the investigation. Several interviews were conducted and evidence was recovered at the scene. Detectives determined that Anderson had been walking in the area of N. Freemont Ave. and E. Waverly St. A short time later a gunshot was heard and Anderson was located in the roadway.
Detectives are continuing the investigation and are seeking additional witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.