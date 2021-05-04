DPS issues Silver Alert for missing Payson man

PAYSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Payson man.
According to the Payson Police Department, 82-year-old George Kovacs may be driving a silver 2011 Lexus IS with Arizona license BZG7223.
Kovacs is described as 5-foot-9, 199 pounds with blue eyes and gray/balding hair.
He was last seen at 9 p.m. Monday, May 3. Kovacs has dementia and can’t find his way home.
If you see Kovacs or his car, call Payson police at 928-474-3288.
