DPS issues Silver Alert for missing Payson man
George Kovacs, 82, may be driving a silver 2011 Lexus IS. (Source: Payson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 4, 2021 at 6:07 AM MST - Updated May 4 at 6:10 AM

PAYSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Payson man.

According to the Payson Police Department, 82-year-old George Kovacs may be driving a silver 2011 Lexus IS with Arizona license BZG7223.

Kovacs is described as 5-foot-9, 199 pounds with blue eyes and gray/balding hair.

He was last seen at 9 p.m. Monday, May 3. Kovacs has dementia and can’t find his way home.

If you see Kovacs or his car, call Payson police at 928-474-3288.

