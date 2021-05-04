Advertise
FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — The FBI says an armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died.

The FBI said in a statement Tuesday that the man died after being taken to a hospital Monday.

The FBI has said at least one of its agents opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon.”

The FBI says it’s reviewing the incident. It didn’t provide any additional details on the shooting.

